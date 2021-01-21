Amazon Offers Biden to Help with Vaccine Rollout
(AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)
Amazon is really good at getting things to people as quickly as possible, so why not the coronavirus vaccine? Amazon sent President Biden a letter on Inauguration Day yesterday (January 20th) offering to help with his goal of vaccinating 100 million Americans in his first 100 days in office, saying it can leverage its, quote, “operations, information technology, and communications capabilities.” But the offer may not be entirely altruistic. CNN reports that Amazon also asked Biden to prioritize its more than 800,000 U.S. workers for getting the vaccine. Most of them work in Amazon fulfillment centers, Web Services data centers, of Whole Food stores. If you’re wondering why this offer wasn’t made to the Trump administration, Fox News did too, saying the company didn’t respond to its request for them to comment on why they didn’t. Here’s the complete story from Newser.