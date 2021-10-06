      Weather Alert

Amazon Just Launched Early Black Friday Deals!

Oct 6, 2021 @ 2:05pm
Christmas gifts on the wooden background

Remember when Black Friday was one day, and everybody would just go crazy over a $100 TV?  Ah, simpler times.

 

Amazon just launched their Black Friday deals earlier than ever.  They announced it Monday . . . 53 days before actual Black Friday . . . and many of the deals are already live.  They’re technically called “Black Friday-WORTHY” deals, but it marks the start of their big holiday push! https://www.amazon.com/events

 

They also launched a new feature that lets Prime members send gifts to people even if you don’t know their address.  All you need is their phone number or email.  Then they get a notification to accept the gift and add an address.  Or, they can REJECT your gift without telling you, and ask for an Amazon gift card instead

 

