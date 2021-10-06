Amazon Just Launched Early Black Friday Deals!

Remember when Black Friday was one day, and everybody would just go crazy over a $100 TV? Ah, simpler times.
Amazon just launched their Black Friday deals earlier than ever. They announced it Monday . . . 53 days before actual Black Friday . . . and many of the deals are already live. They’re technically called “Black Friday-WORTHY” deals, but it marks the start of their big holiday push! https://www.amazon.com/events
They also launched a new feature that lets Prime members send gifts to people even if you don’t know their address. All you need is their phone number or email. Then they get a notification to accept the gift and add an address. Or, they can REJECT your gift without telling you, and ask for an Amazon gift card instead