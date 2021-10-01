Amazon Is Testing It’s Flying Indoor Drone Camera!

Amazon first announced the Ring Always Home Cam almost a year ago during its 2020 hardware event, but Tuesday it confirmed that the product is real and can be purchased — by invitation only. The Ring Always Home Cam is pretty basic as far as a concept goes: it’s a small camera attached to a drone that works with the Ring network. The idea is that rather than being required to set up a host of cameras all around a home so that every angle can be captured, the Home Cam would instead allow users to take a quick perusal of the house through the flying indoor camera.
Amazon says the indoor flying camera as equipped with navigation sensors so that it can navigate the paths of a home without crashing and allows users to get a “flexible point of view” when they are not in the house. Fully autonomous, it can’t actually be “flown” in the traditional sense of the word, but simply commanded to run pre-determined paths. It is able to stream and record video in Full HD 1080p that is watchable via the Ring app.
After a year of testing the drone camera is now ready to be tested in actual people’s homes, though the device can only currently be purchased if a buyer is selected for the invite-only test program.