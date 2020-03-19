Amazon Hiring During Covid-19 Crisis
Is Amazon hiring during COVID-19 crisis?
Yes, Amazon is hiring. We are opening 100,000 new roles to support people relying on Amazon’s service in this stressful time.
Those interested in applying can learn more at www.amazon.com/jobsnow.
What is Amazon doing to provide a safe environment for employees at this time?
Health and safety are a top priority with all of our roles and sites. We continue to consult with medical and health experts, and take all recommended precautions in our buildings and stores to keep people healthy. We’ve taken measures to promote social distancing in the workplace and taken on enhanced and frequent cleaning, to name just a few. Read more about all the ways we’re supporting our teams with paid and unpaid time off options should they need it.
Can I work for Amazon even if there is a Curfew/Shelter-in-home order in effect in my city?
Yes, you can work for Amazon. Amazon remains open as an essential service to serve our communities delivering critical supplies directly to the doorsteps of people who need them.
What is Amazon doing to help employees during the COVID-19 crisis?
All Amazon employees diagnosed with COVID-19 or placed into quarantine will receive up to two weeks of pay. This additional pay while away from work is to ensure employees have the time they need to return to good health without the worry of lost income. This is in addition to unlimited unpaid time off for all hourly employees through the end of March. Read more >
I’m laying off my employees because of COVID-19, are there temporary jobs until I can hire them back?
We understand that many jobs are being furloughed or lost in the current environment. We want both employers and employees to know we welcome them on our teams until things return to normal. If you are an employer, direct your employees to amazon.com/employerjobs to find short-term jobs with Amazon.