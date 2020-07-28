Amazon Acquires Country Music Legend Merle Haggard Biopic Package
INDIO, CA - APRIL 24: Musician Merle Haggard performs onstage during day one of 2015 Stagecoach, California's Country Music Festival, at The Empire Polo Club on April 24, 2015 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach)
Amazon has acquired the rights to produce a Merle Haggard Biopic package.
Oscar-winning actor Sam Rockwell is set to play Haggard, and will sing his iconic songs. Robin Bissell will direct the film and write the script, alongside Merle’s widow, Theresa Haggard.
The movie will be based on Merle Haggard’s memoir, Sing Me Back Home. The film will follow Haggard’s three years at San Quentin to his rise to the Country Music Hall of Fame.