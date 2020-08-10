Alyssa Milano Reveals her Hair Loss, ER Visits, to Push Back Against Covid-Critics: ‘Why Would I F*****G Lie About Having A Virus?”
Alyssa Milano may be known for her outspoken political moments, these days, a bit more than her acting, lately… The TV child-star of “Who’s the Boss” (which is in the process of a re-boot) has taken to social media to discuss her COVID-19 diagnosis.
Milano says that, after three coronavirus antibody tests, which yielded negative results, she then tested positive for Coronavirus antibodies. “I am POSITIVE for COVID antibodies,” she confirmed. “I had COVID-19. I just want you to be aware that our testing system is flawed and we don’t know the real numbers. I also want you to know, this illness is not a hoax. I thought I was dying. It felt like I was dying. I will be donating my plasma with hopes that I might save a life,” Milano posted, on Instagram, Wednesday (August 5th).
Milano explained that she had been sick, for two weeks, back in April, with all the coronavirus symptoms. But after continuing to have lingering symptoms like vertigo, stomach abnormalities, irregular periods, heart palpitations, shortness of breath, zero short term memory, and general malaise, she decided to get a fourth antibody test.