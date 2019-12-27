Always check first before a doctor visit!
It’s hard to believe but a New York City woman just got a bill for 28-thousand-dollars after seeing a doctor about what she thought was a cold and sore throat. It turned out to be strep throat and the Upper East Side doctor was out-of-network so she was slammed with a crazy bill for the visit, a throat culture, blood test and a prescription for antibiotics. Her insurance company wrote a check to the doctor for more than 25-grand but she was stuck with the balance. The non-profit health Care Cost Institute says an in-network visit would have cost about six-hundred-bucks and recommends checking on a doctor’s insurance status before making an appointment.