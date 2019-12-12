Alpha Media Studios Accepting Toys For Children With Brain Cancer
Kati Waldon collects toys and gift cards for kids with brain cancer at Lurie Children's Hospital.
The 3rd annual Toy Drive for the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation at Lurie Children’s Hospital is accepting new unwrapped toys until December 18th thanks to Alpha Media employee Kati Waldron. She organized the toy drive after seeing the smiles on the kids faces during a pizza lunch several years ago. New unwrapped toys are accepted for infants through to teenage years. The only toy that is not accepted are stuffed animals as they carry germs. Waldron will be dropping off the items herself dressed as an elf and says the appreciation from parents and smiles on the faces of the children is worth it.
Monetary donations are also accepted. Donations can be dropped off at the WCCQ studios at 2410 Caton Farm Road in Crest Hill, Monday through Friday. FYI, you can see Waldron on stage at the Rialto for Alpha Media’s version of It’s A Wonderful Life, she plays ZuZu. Tickets are only $10 click here to purchase yours.