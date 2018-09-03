Almost “No Man’s Land” in North Dakota

I’ve heard of places across the nation that have very small populations but this one made my jaw drop.
North Dakota Cities Population Set to Hit 4 The smallest city in the nation is about to get a little bigger, the city of Ruso was on track to lose its incorporation after the death of an 85-year-old resident, Bruce Lorenz. A community must have three residents in order to be incorporated according to North Dakota Century Code. A couple who currently resides in Ruso will be joined by another couple who will be moving to the town later in the year, one of them will be the mayor of Ruso. Ruso was incorporated in 1909 when it had a population of 141, the Minot Daily News reports that the city’s population declined after the grain elevator took its last load in 1956. Ruso is 85 miles North of Bismarck. If you could would you move to a smaller city?