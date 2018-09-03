Almost “No Man’s Land” in North Dakota

MIDLAND, TX - JANUARY 20: A pumpjack sits on the outskirts of town at dawn in the Permian Basin oil field on January 21, 2016 in the oil town of Midland, Texas. Despite recent drops in the price of oil, many residents of Andrews, and similar towns across the Permian, are trying to take the long view and stay optimistic. The Dow Jones industrial average plunged 540 points on Wednesday after crude oil plummeted another 7% and crashed below $27 a barrel. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

I’ve heard of places across the nation that have very small populations but this one made my jaw drop.

North Dakota Cities Population Set to Hit 4 The smallest city in the nation is about to get a little bigger, the city of Ruso was on track to lose its incorporation after the death of an 85-year-old resident, Bruce Lorenz. A community must have three residents in order to be incorporated according to North Dakota Century Code. A couple who currently resides in Ruso will be joined by another couple who will be moving to the town later in the year, one of them will be the mayor of Ruso. Ruso was incorporated in 1909 when it had a population of 141, the Minot Daily News reports that the city’s population declined after the grain elevator took its last load in 1956. Ruso is 85 miles North of Bismarck. If you could would you move to a smaller city?