Allowances Made Easy: Phone Linked Debit Cards

You know that feeling, your kid is about to walk out the door with friends and you are all out of cash, what do you do? Now you can give your kid a debit card that is attached to your checking account that you personally load with money. Greenlight, Current, goHenry are what they call “companion apps” that will assist with the process of loading money from your account to your child’s debit card all being done from your phone. Financial advocates like this method of giving your child money as it starts conversations about money between you and your child. How much do you give your child in allowance? What age do you start giving your child an allowance?