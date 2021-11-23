      Weather Alert

Alleged Drug Dealer Goes From Hospital To Lockup

Nov 23, 2021 @ 11:16am

The Dolton man who was shot by Joliet Police while they were trying to make a drug arrest is now out of the hospital and transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility. Thirty-eight year old William Jenkins was arrested and booked for Delivery of a Controlled Substance (3 Counts) and an Illinois Department of Corrections Parole Violation Warrant.

It was on November 16th at 3:33 p.m. that Joliet Police officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in which Jenkins was the driver in the parking lot of Wendy’s (104 North Center Street). Officers were attempting to arrest Jenkins after a drug investigation determined that Jenkins had delivered cocaine to undercover agents on multiple occasions. During the traffic stop, Jenkins placed his vehicle into reverse causing his vehicle to strike and pin an Officer between two vehicles.

Assisting Officers on the scene discharged their weapons, striking Jenkins. Jenkins was transported to Silver Cross Hospital where he remained until November 22, 2021. The Officer that was struck by Jenkins’ vehicle was transported to Amita St. Joseph Medical Center where he was treated and released.

The case remains under investigation.

Popular Posts
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Keep That Fake Xmas Tree - Or Get One Now. Here's WHY.
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Here's How Stores Get Us to Buy MORE than We Should
Jason Aldean Speaks Out
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Here's How to Keep Your Holidays HAPPY.
Here Are Netflix's Top 10 Shows and Movies of All Time
Connect With Us Listen To Us On