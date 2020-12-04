All Time Low recruits Demi Lovato for new version of “Monsters”
Fueled By RamenAll Time Low has released a new version of “Monsters,” featuring guest vocals from pop star Demi Lovato.
“Demi’s been a friend for a long time,” says frontman Alex Gaskarth. “We’re really excited that she was down to lend her absolutely incredible voice to this song as we reimagine it and continue to celebrate all the ways it’s connecting with fans around the world.”
You can download the updated recording now via digital outlets.
The original “Monsters,” which also features producer blackbear, is a single off All Time Low’s new album Wake Up, Sunshine. It’s currently the number-one song on Billboard‘s Alternative Airplay chart, where it’s sat for 12 weeks.
(Video contains uncensored profanity.)
By Josh Johnson
