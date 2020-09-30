All Star Monster Truck Fun Coming to Kankakee This Saturday
WCCQ’s Roy Gregory had a chance to talk to Bryan Wagner, The President of All Star Monster Trucks. They have a big event this Saturday @ Kankakee County Speedway
Show includes All Star Monster Trucks, Pro ATV Racing, Monster Truck Rides, Food Truck Rally and more. 2 Big Shows this Saturday @ 1pm & 7:30pm
You can upgrade any ticket with the Fun Zone Track Party which includes:
– Seeing the 10,000 pound monster trucks up close
– Enjoying the Monster Bounce House
– Playing in the Wreck Pit Monster Toy Box
Event Times Afternoon Show:
Gates open at 11:00 AM
Fun Zone Track Party + Monster Truck Rides 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM
Showtime at 1:00 PM
Event Times Evening Show:
Gates open at 5:30 PM
Fun Zone Track Party + Monster Truck Rides 5:30 to 7:00 PM
Showtime at 7:30 PM
Kids are just $10 in advance and a limited number of discounted adult tickets are still for sale at IllinoisMonsterTrucks.com