All Rage Against the Machine tour dates postponed to 2021
Tim Mosenfelder/Getty ImagesThe Rage Against the Machine reunion tour has officially been postponed to 2021.
After originally just delaying the spring leg of the upcoming trek, all dates on the rap-metal band’s comeback run have now been pushed back. The tour, which marks Rage’s return to the stage after going on hiatus in 2011, will now begin June 3, 2021 in El Paso, Texas.
“Rage Against the Machine will commence our tour at such a time when we are confident it will be safe for our fans,” reads a statement from the band.
Tickets purchased for the originally scheduled shows will be honored at the new dates. You may also receive a refund at point of purchase.
“We sincerely hope that each one of you and your families and friends stay safe and well and that music is bringing you solace and inspiration,” Rage says. “We look forward to seeing you.”
For more info, visit RATM.com.
