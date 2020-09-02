“All In His Plan”: PJ Morton lands his first #1 as solo artist

Virginia LeonGrammy-winning musician PJ Morton has scored his first #1 hit record for his single “All In His Plan,” featuring Le’Andria Johnson and Mary Mary, which topped Billboard’s Gospel Airplay chart.
“My first #1 tho!” PJ posted in excitement on Instagram. “Thank you so much!! Thank you to every single radio station that has played it!”
This marks PJ’s first #1 hit record as a solo artist, following consecutive Grammy wins in R&B categories.
“All In His Plan” was released last year, ahead of PJ’s latest album, Gospel According to PJ. For his first-ever gospel album, PJ recruited a few gospel legends, such as his dear father, Bishop Paul S. Morton, as well as Kirk Franklin, Yolanda Adams, Kim Burrell, The Clark Sisters and more. The album also includes a powerful song with Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Brian Courtney Wilson and Travis Greene, titled “Never Be the Same.”
Earlier this year, PJ released The Piano Album and won a Grammy for Best R&B Song for his single, “Say So,” featuring singer JoJo. In 2019, he won his first Grammy for Best Traditional R&B Performance for his live rendition of “How Deep Is Your Love.”
In June, PJ launched, The Culture, his weekly YouTube trivia game show about Black culture, music and entertainment, welcoming past guests such as Jill Scott, Omari Hardwick, Miguel, Lalah Hathaway and Angela Rye.
By Rachel George
