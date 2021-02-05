All Illinois Regions In Phase Four, Looking To Phase Five
All Illinois Regions are now in Phase Four of the Restore Illinois plan. The Metro East St. Louis Region Four returned to Phase Four yesterday, making it the first time all regions have reached the reopening milestone at the same time. The final step for each region would be to reach Phase Five, which would mean a complete reopening of all economic sectors with new permanent health and hygiene rules. It would also allow all sizes of gatherings to resume. To reach Phase Five, the vaccine must be widely available across the state or there must be no new COVID-19 cases over a sustained period of time.