All four former police officers now facing charges in George Floyd’s death
Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty ImagesThe third-degree murder charge against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been increased to second-degree murder in the death of George Floyd, court records show. Chauvin also faces a previous charge of second-degree manslaughter related to Floyd’s death.
Felony charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter have also been brought against the three other former officers who were at the scene: J. Alexander Keung, Tou Thau and Thomas Lane.
Chauvin, who was seen in a widely-circulated video pinning Floyd’s neck to the ground with his knee as Floyd repeatedly said he couldn’t breathe, now faces second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter charges. All three are felonies.
Prosecutors say Chauvin held his knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes, including after Floyd became unresponsive. An independent autopsy released earlier this week revealed Floyd’s cause of death as “homicide caused by asphyxia due to neck and back compression that led to a lack of blood flow to the brain.”
His death last Monday has led to widespread protests around the world.
By Andrea Tuccillo
