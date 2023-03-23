All aboard: Join Old Dominion on their train ride to “Memory Lane”

Old Dominion has dropped a cinematic music video for their single “Memory Lane.”

Directed by Mason Allen and Nicki Fletcher, the visualizer spotlights a madly in love couple dancing their way through multiple cabins on a train, before others join in on their free-spirited fun. Old Dominion is also featured in the clip performing the song in an empty container on a freight train.

“‘Memory Lane’ has already become such a special song for us. This is one of the most ambitious videos we’ve ever put out as we took a different approach in telling our story visually,” shares the band’s Matthew Ramsey. “There are so many memories and very personal touches intertwined in the visuals. It’s a special one to us and we hope it is to you too. Big thanks to Mason Allen, Nicki Fletcher, and GEMINI for knocking this out of the park!”

“Memory Lane” is the lead single off Old Dominion’s latest four-track EP, Memory Lane (Sampler). The song is currently approaching the top 20 on the country charts.

