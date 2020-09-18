Alicia Keys releases her uplifting new album, ‘ALICIA’

Courtesy of Alicia KeysAlicia Keys shares her seventh studio album, ALICIA — her first album since 2016’s Here.
The uplifting album offers listeners a space to rediscover themselves with vulnerable lyrics about hope, love, and embracing one’s true self.
The 15-track effort features British soul singer Sampha, Khalid, Tierra Whack, Miguel, Snoh Aalegra, and Diamond Platnumz. The track, “Jill Scott,” features a touching spoken word poem by the Neo-soul queen herself, Jill Scott.
“I’m excited like it’s the first time!! I’m grateful to share all the different sides of me with you,” Keys wroteon Instagram. “I’m grateful you love me as I am! Press play and let the magic begin.”
ALICIA is available today, featuring the previous singles “Show Me, Love,” “Good Job,” “Perfect Way To Die,” her Khalid-assisted track “So Done” and her recent single, “Love Looks Better.”
By Rachel George
