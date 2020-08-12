Alicia Keys producing new Netflix rom-com starring Christina Milian, Sinqua Walls, Jay Pharoah

Milan ZrnicAfter producing the teen comedy Work It, Alicia Keys is set to fill the same role for another Netflix film: a romantic comedy starring Christina Milian, Sinqua Walls and former Saturday Night Live star Jay Pharoah.
According to Deadline, the rom-com will explore the bonds of love and family, and center on an aspiring pop singer named Erica, who reluctantly takes a gig performing at her ex-fiancé Jason’s wedding.
Erica attempts to keep their romantic past a secret from Jason’s bride-to-be, but starts to realize she’s not quite over him, even as Jason’s brother Caleb tries to keep the two from getting back together.
The movie will be directed by Steven Tsuchida, who’s also directed episodes of On My Block, Dear White People, and Younger.
The film is expected to be filmed in Mauritius, East Africa, and produced under Keys’ AK Worldwide label.
Christina Milian was last seen in the Netflix rom-com Falling Inn Love and the previously canceled musical series Soundtrack, both on Netflix. Walls plays Don Cornelius on the headlining BET series American Soul and starred on Power for two seasons.
Pharoah’s appeared in the Sundance horror film Bad Hair, as well as in ABC’s A Million Little Things, and 2 Minutes of Fame, alongside Katt Williams.
By Rachel George
