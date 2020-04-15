Alicia Keys, LL Cool J & Usher join Global Citizen’s ‘One World: Together at Home’ special
Alicia Keys, LL COOL J, and Usher are among the newly announced artists added to the One World: Together at Home global special this Saturday, April 18th.
The broadcast special from Global Citizen and the World Health Organization will celebrate and support healthcare workers in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
The program will be hosted by lJimmy Fallon, Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel, and curated by Lady Gaga. Other newly announced celebrities participating include Pharrell Williams, Oprah Winfrey, Black Panther actress Lupita Nyong’o and more.
In addition, there will be a six-hour streaming event ahead of the two-hour TV special, with 80 stars taking part. Those include John Legend, Jennifer Hudson, Andra Day, Don Cheadle, Leslie Odom Jr., Samuel L. Jackson, Common, Danai Gurira, and many, many more.
Hugh Evans, co-founder and CEO of Global Citizen said in a statement, “Our hope for the special is that everyone will come away believing that we, as a shared humanity, can emerge from this moment forever grateful for the work of doctors, nurses, teachers, grocery store workers and all those who are the backbone of our communities.”
The artists announced today join a lineup of entertainers unveiled last week that includes Stevie Wonder, Burna Boy, Idris and Sabrina Elba, Kerry Washington, and Lizzo.
One World: Together at Home airs this Saturday, April 18th, at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET across all major networks and streaming platforms.