Alicia Keys launches her $1 billion fund to “empower Black America”
Courtesy of Alicia KeysAlicia Keys has launched a $1 billion endowment fund to support Black businesses and help communities affected by the global coronavirus pandemic and the protests against systemic racism and injustice that have erupted over the past few months.
In a letter, obtained by Billboard, Keys explained the fund’s “clear goal to empower Black America.”
“I am personally committed to creating meaningful conversations to hold corporations and institutions accountable for their contributions to racial justice,” she continued. “Through our collective action, we can end the needless and preventable agony created by systemic racism,” she continued. “We are pushing for an aggressive agenda to meet the urgent need of proper access, opportunity, and inclusion.”
Alicia Keys hopes to create long term opportunities that focus on Black schools, communities, entrepreneurs, businesses, banks, and “other Black institutions while addressing persistent social, economic and environmental disparities.”
This grand announcement comes just hours before Alicia Keys’ performance at the NFL’s Kickoff event Thursday, Sept. 10, airing at 7 p.m. ET on NBC.
By Rachel George
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.