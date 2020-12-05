Alice Cooper to headline Operation Monster Beach destination rock festival this May in Dominican Republic
Courtesy of On the BlueThe organizers of the Monsters of Rock Cruise recently announced that the nautical extravaganza was being canceled for 2021 because of safety concerns regarding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. But in its place, plans have now been unveiled for a special music festival and destination vacation experience.
The event, called Operation Monster Beach, will be headlined by Alice Cooper and take place from May 26 to May 31, 2021, at two private, all-inclusive resorts in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic — Breathless Punta Cana Resort & Spa and Now Onyx Punta Cana.
Cooper, who also had signed on to headline the 2021 Monsters of Rock Cruise, will be joined by a lineup of more than 20 other artists, including Winger, Great White, LA Guns, Kix, Pat Travers, Lit, Vixen, Bullet Boys, Faster Pussycat, current Whitesnake guitarist Joel Hoekstra, ex-Motley Crue singer John Corabi and many more.
The artists will perform on various stages located on the beach and at the pools, and there also will be a number of indoor venues at the two resorts.
Besides the performances, the Operation Monster Beach fest will offer a variety of interactive events and activities involving the artists and vacationers, including Q&A sessions, a “Gong Show” karaoke contest, a “So You Think You Can Shred” challenge, cooking and painting demonstrations, basketball and beach volleyball games, and more. Attendees also will have the opportunity to dine with some fo the rockers.
Packages for the destination festival are on sale now, with suites starting at $1,999 per person, double occupancy. Special pre- and post-event packages also available if you like to extend your stay.
For more details, visit MonstersofRockCruise.com.
By Matt Friedlander
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.