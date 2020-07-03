Alice Cooper, Peter Frampton among artists participating in Rock for Relief streaming event tonight
Courtesy of Storic MediaAlice Cooper, Peter Frampton, ex-Eagles guitarist Don Felder and Joe Satriani are among the many artists slated to take part in Rock for Relief, a star-studded streaming event airing tonight at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT that will raise money for the Feeding America charity.
Cooper, Frampton and Satriani will appear on the show, although its not clear whether they will perform. Felder, meanwhile, is part of a long list of confirmed performers that also includes George Thorogood, former Derek & the Dominos keyboardist Bobby Whitlock, ex-Joan Jett & the Blackhearts guitarist Ricky Byrd, The Dead Daisies, Slash collaborator Miles Kennedy, Bush‘s Gavin Rossdale, Corey Taylor of Slipknot and Stone Sour, Joe Grushecky and many others.
The Feeding America organization provides food to food banks across the U.S. and has been focusing lately on those most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rock for Relief for be streaming at Storic Media’s official YouTube channel. An encore presentation of the event will air at 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT this evening.
To check out the full lineup and find out more details about the show, visit RockforRelief.net.
By Matt Friedlander
