Alexa can help with your Thanksgiving turkey!

Amazon Alexa can help you prepare your Thanksgiving turkey this year. The Annual Butterball Turkey Talk-Line is officially open for the holiday season and is now using Alexa. The Turkey Talk-Line already allows you to text or email your turkey questions, but this year you can also use Amazon Echo, and say, “Alexa, ask Butterball.” Turkey videos from Butterball are also available on Amazon Echo Show and Amazon Fire TV. The Turkey Talk-Line has been giving one-on-one help on cooking turkey every holiday season since 1981. Butterball says it’s been used by over 50-million consumers.