Alex Trebek’s Final ‘Jeopardy’ Episode Will Air Christmas Day
The news broke that beloved ‘Jeopardy’ host Alex Trebek passed away this weekend and immediately tributes started pouring in from celebrities and everyday people. Alex Trebek had been a part of some people’s daily routine for their entire lives or for at least the last 3 decades. He was more than a game show host, he was an icon. And in some cases, what felt like part of people’s families.
It has been announced that the final episode of ‘Jeopardy’ that Alex recorded will air on Christmas Day. He recorded new episodes all the way up until 10 days before his death after a long battle with pancreatic cancer.