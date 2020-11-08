Alex Trebek Has Passed Away At the Age of 80 After Battle with Cancer
Alex Trebek has passed away peacefully at home at the age of 80 after suffering a battle with pancreatic cancer since 2019.
Alex Trebek was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer in March of 2019 and has been very open about his up and down battle with the disease while continuing to host ‘Jeopardy’.
Alex hosted ‘Jeopardy’ for 36 years with almost 8,000 episodes under his belt. This one truly hurts. Our thoughts are with his family and friends.