Alec Baldwin Fired Prop Gun which Killed Film Crew Member, Injured Director

TV and movie star Alec Baldwin fired the prop gun which killed one person, and leaves another seriously injured, according to the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office.
The accidental shooting happened Thursday, while Baldwin was filming the upcoming movie “Rust” in Santa Fe, New Mexico, authorities say.
Although the gun fired by the 68-year-old actor was reportedly a prop – filled with blanks – director Joe Souza, 48, and director of photography Halyna Hutchins, were seriously injured. Hutchins, 42, died a short time later, after she was air-lifted to a hospital. Souza was listed in critical condition, as of early Thursday evening, according to the sheriff’s office.
Investigators say they’re working to determine “how and what type of projectile was discharged” from the gun.