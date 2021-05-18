      Weather Alert

Aldi selling McDonald’s hash browns

May 18, 2021 @ 8:10am
Aldi is expanding their selection, and they have to thank McDonald’s for the inspiration. They are now offering McDonald’s hash browns in their stores. This isn’t the only McDonald’s product Aldi will be featuring. They also have McDonald’s chicken nuggets for sale and soon will have ‘Big Stacker’, which is inspired by the ‘Big Mac’. If you need a McDonald’s fix and the drive-thru line is too long, then you can stop by Aldi to appease your craving. Which Fast food chain has the best chicken nuggets?

