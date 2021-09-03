ALDI, One of America’s Fastest-Growing Retailers, Opens New Bolingbrook Store

Bolingbrook is getting a third ALDI grocery store. It’s going in where Bed Bath and Beyond used to be before it closed in the IKEA Shopping area.
Press Release below:
ALDI, a leader in the grocery industry, will offer Bolingbrook residents another option for smart, fast and easy grocery shopping as it opens its newest store at 734 E. Boughton Road. The new location is part of the company’s aggressive national expansion. ALDI operates more than 2,000 stores in 37 states and is on track to become the third-largest U.S. grocery retailer by store count by the end of 2022.
The ALDI business model is intentionally different, with a focus on offering shoppers the best products at the lowest possible prices. Local shoppers can experience the ALDI difference when the new Bolingbrook store opens on Thursday, Sept. 9, at 8:30 a.m. The Bolingbrook store will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday. On Tuesday and Thursday, the store will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. to allow vulnerable shopping hours between 8:30 a.m. and 9 a.m.
“ALDI is one of America’s fastest-growing retailers because we offer a convenient shopping experience for affordable, on-trend and sustainable goods,” said Heather Moore, Dwight regional vice president for ALDI. “We have served this community for more than 40 years and look forward to continuing to offer Bolingbrook residents high-quality, fresh foods and low prices in every ALDI aisle, every day.”
ALDI stores are designed for simplicity and efficiency. A typical store is approximately 12,000 square feet of retail space, making ALDI stores much easier to navigate than traditional grocery stores. Stores also feature open ceilings and natural lighting, and they are built with environmentally friendly materials. In addition, the retailer remains focused on ensuring stores are stocked with food and household essentials customers need, including healthy, convenient options and a robust selection of produce delivered fresh to stores daily.
Known as private-label pioneers, the ALDI business model is intentionally designed to offer customers high-quality products at unbeatable prices, every day. Now, more than ever, access to affordable groceries is important, and the ALDI commitment to low prices is unwavering. When it comes to value, ALDI won’t be beat on price, and for the past 10 years, ALDI has held the esteemed title of Value Leader among U.S. grocery stores, according to the Market Force Information® U.S. Grocery Competitive Study.* The retailer consistently maintains low prices by working with the best partners to curate a selection of more than 90% exclusive brands, and ALDI guarantees its products are as good as or better than national brands. In fact, 1 in 3 ALDI-exclusive products are award-winning.**
To provide customers choice and convenience in how they shop, ALDI continues to increase its e-commerce presence. This year, ALDI plans to further expand curbside grocery pickup service to 500 additional stores, bringing the total number of curbside locations to more than 1,200.*** Visit shop.aldi.us to place an order.
ALDI is an award-winning employer that is nationally recognized for prioritizing its employees and their well-being. Known for offering highly competitive wages and industry-leading benefits, ALDI has been recognized as one of America’s Best Large Employers by Forbes six times in the past seven years. As one of the fastest-growing retailers in the U.S., ALDI is constantly creating new job opportunities in local communities coast to coast. To learn more about working at ALDI and search job openings, go to careers.aldi.us.