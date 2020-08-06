Alcohol Most Likely to Cause Hangovers, Run Around Nude in Public Is….
Website Addictions.com – surveyed 2000 people who use or have used alcohol. These people chose to participate in the survey openly. The only qualifier was that the people surveyed had to have been intoxicated at least one time in the last year. Here are some of their results:
– One-third of those surveyed have become nude in public while drunk. Vodka, rum, tequila and whiskey were the top 4 liquors the naked people were drinking.
– A little over one-tenth – 210 people – of those surveyed have been arrested while drunk.
– 72 out of 2000 respondents said they were drunk when they got a tattoo.
– 222 respondents said they have set fires while drunk. (* And that’s just with their breath.)
– According to those people surveyed, these are the liquors that give you the worst hangovers:
1. Tequila
2. Vodka
3. Whiskey
4. Rum
5. Gin
6. Scotch