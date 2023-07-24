Alana Springsteen Teams Up With Chris Stapleton On “Ghost In My Guitar”

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JUNE 26: Alana Springsteen is seen on the Red Carpet before the 2023 NHL Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 26, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Alana Springsteen and Chris Stapleton collaborate on “Ghost In My Guitar” for Springsteen’s debut album, “TWENTY SOMETHING: Figuring It Out.” Stapleton plays guitar in Springsteen’s latest single.

Alana spoke about how she got Stapleton on the song on Instagram saying, “This song is about the things that haunt us… people whose memory we can’t seem to shake no matter how hard we try. This duet needed to allude to the person who once was, which is why it couldn’t be a vocal. I had this insanely specific tone in my head for it and ended up seeing Chris play his Fender jazzmaster live for the first time right around the time I was cutting this song. I knew immediately that it had to be him.”

She continued, “There was never a backup plan if he said no. Thankfully, Chris is the kind of artist and musician who believes in the integrity of a song over anything else and I’m forever grateful that he liked this one enough to lend his iconic talent to it.

When Stapleton asked Alana what she had in mind for the song, she simply said, ‘Think about what you would do with your voice and do it with your guitar instead.’

