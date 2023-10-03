Alana Springsteen Shares Kenny Chesney’s Advice That’s ‘Stuck’ With Her: ‘I’ll Never Forget’

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JUNE 26: Alana Springsteen is seen on the Red Carpet before the 2023 NHL Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 26, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Alana Springsteen shares the advice she received from Kenny Chesney, before she launched her career.

The 22-year-old musician talked about her debut album “Twenty Something,” and mentioned receiving advice from her heroes, with Chesney’s words standing out: “One of the things he told me was like, ‘Don’t be in a rush. It’s so easy to get ahead of yourself and kind of like want that instant gratification, that instant success.‘”

She remembers “But he was like, ‘Build it like this. Start at this core group and one step at a time, take it to the next level, and carry your fans with you.” Alana says it’s advice she’ll never forget.

