Alana Springsteen Shares Kenny Chesney’s Advice That’s ‘Stuck’ With Her: ‘I’ll Never Forget’
October 3, 2023 11:30AM CDT
Alana Springsteen shares the advice she received from Kenny Chesney, before she launched her career.
The 22-year-old musician talked about her debut album “Twenty Something,” and mentioned receiving advice from her heroes, with Chesney’s words standing out: “One of the things he told me was like, ‘Don’t be in a rush. It’s so easy to get ahead of yourself and kind of like want that instant gratification, that instant success.‘”
She remembers “But he was like, ‘Build it like this. Start at this core group and one step at a time, take it to the next level, and carry your fans with you.” Alana says it’s advice she’ll never forget.
What is the best advice you’ve received, and who was it from?
