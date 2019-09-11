Alan Jackson’s “Where Were You” Spoke To Many Americans
FILE - In this Sept. 11, 2001 file photo smoke rises from the burning twin towers of the World Trade Center after hijacked planes crashed into the towers, in New York City. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
“Where Were You” by Alan Jackson was the song we needed after September 11, 2001.
The song spoke to the feelings of many Americans who would never forget where they were the exact moment of the World Trade Center attack.
Two weeks after Alan wrote the song, he performed it at the CMAs and it took off, winning ACM and CMA awards for “Song of the Year” and a Grammy for “Country Song of the Year.”
Here’s that stirring performance from Alan two short weeks after the attacks on 9-11-2001.