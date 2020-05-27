Alan Jackson To Perform A Couple ‘Drive-In’ Concerts
Alan Jackson will perform a pair of shows next month in Alabama as he launches his first-ever “Small Town Drive-In” concerts. The shows will take place on June 5th in Cullman, AL (on the open-field site of the long-running Rock the South festival) and June 6th in Fairhope, AL (on the grounds of Oak Hollow Farm). Tickets go on sale today (Wednesday, May 27th) at 10 a.m. CT (10:00am CT) at AlanJacksonDriveIn.com.
General admission price per vehicle (up to two passengers) is $99.99; additional passenger tickets may be purchased for $39.99. Alan Jackson’s Small Town Drive-In concerts will accommodate an audience of approximately 2000 parked vehicles. Both events will be staged in accordance with and while promoting CDC and Alabama state health guidelines regarding social distancing and other practices. Concertgoers will be required to stay with their vehicles, and concessions will be provided only via phone orders with delivery to vehicles.