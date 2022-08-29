ALAN JACKSON TESTS POSITIVE FOR COVID – with Pre-Existing No Cure Diagnosis
Alan Jackson tested positive for Covid, over the weekend, and had to cancel his show on Saturday (August 27th) in Kansas City.
Billboard reports that organizers plan to reschedule the concert for a later date, and the original tickets will be honored at the rescheduled date.
The concert’s venue, T-Mobile Center, published a statement from Alan, on Saturday, which read, “I’m so sorry I can’t be there tonight. I hate to disappoint my fans.”
At this time, Alan’s One More for the Road Tour will resume on September 9th in Lexington, KY.
Alan has a pre-existing medical condition, called Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease. It has nothing to do with teeth, rather names of its discoverers.
Due to unforeseen circumstances, tonight’s @OfficialJackson concert is postponed. Organizers plan to reschedule; all tickets for tonight’s concert will be honored at a rescheduled date. We wish Mr. Jackson a speedy recovery.” pic.twitter.com/E1i467U2JM
— T-Mobile Center (@tmobilecenter) August 27, 2022