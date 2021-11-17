ALAN JACKSON RELEASES NEW MUSICAL COLLABORATION WITH DAUGHTER

Alan Jackson has released a new song called “Racing The Dark” that is a collaboration with his daughter Mattie Jackson Selecman. They co-wrote and recorded the song for release in conjunction with Mattie’s first book, Lemons On Friday, which was also released this week.
In the book, Mattie shares her journey of facing the most heartbreaking loss of her life – the sudden and tragic passing of her husband Ben Selecman from a traumatic brain injury just 11 months into their marriage.
Alan said, “I’m really surprised how well she was able to handle all that. I know I couldn’t have done what she’s done. One day she came to me with this piece of paper and said, ‘I wrote this song…the lyrics,’ and asked me to put it to music. So, I wrote the melody for it, and it turned out to be a very sweet song.”
In addition to the companion song, Lemons on Friday features a foreword by Alan and wife Denise Jackson.
