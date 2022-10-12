98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

October 12, 2022 5:08PM CDT
Alan Jackson, Lainey Wilson + More Among 2022 CMT Artists of the Year Performers

At their Artists of the Year celebration on Friday (October 14), CMT will pay tribute to the most popular artists of 2022.

This year’s CMT Artists of the Year are Carly Pearce, Kane Brown, Cody Johnson, Luke Combs, and Walker Hayes are this year’s CMT Artists of the Year.

Alan Jackson has been named CMT’s Artist of a Lifetime for 2022, and Lainey Wilson will receive the Breakout Artist of the Year award.

All of this year’s artists of the year will perform except for Combs, who will be honored with a performance by Riley Green singing “Beautiful Crazy.” Walker Hayes’ performance will include a collaboration with Ciara.

