Alan Jackson Cancels Tour Dates
By Roy Gregory
Aug 17, 2018 @ 6:45 AM
FOREST CITY, IA - MAY 27: Alan Jackson performs at Tree Town Music Festival - Day 3 on May 27, 2017 in Heritage Park, Forest City, Iowa. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Tree Town Music Festival)

Country Music Hall of Famer Alan Jackson has canceled his remaining August tour dates due to an undisclosed illness, affecting shows at the Wolf Trap in Vienna, Virginia last night August 16th, as well as tonight’s show at the the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford, New Hampshire. Here’s a statement from Alan Jackson’s website:
“Tonight’s performance by Alan Jackson at Wolf Trap has been cancelled due to illness. We will provide information on a rescheduled performance date and/or refunds as it becomes available,” organizers said Thursday morning. “The singer-songwriter had fully planned to perform tonight – his trucks, band and crew are already onsite at the venue. Wolf Trap sincerely regrets the inconvenience caused by the cancellation.”
Here's more from Saving Country.com.

