Alan Jackson Cancels Tour Dates

Country Music Hall of Famer Alan Jackson has canceled his remaining August tour dates due to an undisclosed illness, affecting shows at the Wolf Trap in Vienna, Virginia last night August 16th, as well as tonight’s show at the the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford, New Hampshire. Here’s a statement from Alan Jackson’s website:

“Tonight’s performance by Alan Jackson at Wolf Trap has been cancelled due to illness. We will provide information on a rescheduled performance date and/or refunds as it becomes available,” organizers said Thursday morning. “The singer-songwriter had fully planned to perform tonight – his trucks, band and crew are already onsite at the venue. Wolf Trap sincerely regrets the inconvenience caused by the cancellation.”

Here’s more from Saving Country.com.