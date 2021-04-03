Alan Jackson Announces New Album And Releases Three Songs
FOREST CITY, IA - MAY 27: Alan Jackson performs at Tree Town Music Festival - Day 3 on May 27, 2017 in Heritage Park, Forest City, Iowa. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Tree Town Music Festival)
Alan Jackson will be releasing his first album in six years, titled Where Have You Gone? The country superstar’s project will drop on May 14th. He opened up about the writing process for the project and said, “When I write, I visualize back home and growing up. Real country songs are life and love and heartache, drinking and Mama and having a good time…but it’s the sounds of the instruments, too.” He added, “The steel and acoustic guitar, the fiddle – those things have a sound and a tone…and getting that right, the way those things make you feel, that’s country, too.” He also released three new songs: “Way Down In My Whiskey,” “Things That Matter,” and “Where Have You Gone.” Are you looking forward to new music from Alan?