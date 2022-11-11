98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Alan Jackson & AARP Putting on Virtual Show For The Veterans

November 11, 2022 4:08PM CST
Alan Jackson will team up with AARP to put on a virtual show for the veterans during Veterans Day on Friday.

Fans of Alan Jackson must RSVP for the virtual concert on the AARP’s official website. There is no information on what songs Alan Jackson will perform, but many fans are excited to see Jackson take the stage and honor the veterans of this country.

Recently, Jackson was given the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award at the CMA.

