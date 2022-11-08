Alabama’s Jeff Cook Dies At 73

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 22: Inductees Teddy Gentry, Jeff Cook and Randy Owen of Alabama attend the 2019 Musicians Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony & Concert at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on October 22, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

Country Music Hall of Fame Guitarist and co-founder for Alabama Jeff Cook has died at the age of 73.

A representative for the band confirmed he passed away earlier today at his home in Destin, Florida.

Jeff announced back in 2017 that he had been battling with Parkinson’s Disease for over a decade. He is survived by Lisa Cook, his wife of 27 years. In lieu of flowers, his family asks for donations to the Jeff and Lisa Cook Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to raising awareness for Parkinson’s disease.