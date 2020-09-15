Alabama To Perform Free Online Concert Tonight
Supergroup Alabama will be the first featured performer for Camping World’s free virtual weekly concert series, called Taking the Highways Across America. The band will appear today (Tuesday, Sept. 15th) at 8 p.m. CT, and it will be Alabama’s first and only concert performance in 2020. The free concerts will be streamed at campingworld.com/concert and will also be broadcast on the company’s Facebook, YouTube and Twitter social media pages.
Alabama frontman Randy Owen said, “We are happy that we get to play our music live where you can watch for free in the safety of your home, camper or motorhome . . . We hope and pray that everyone is staying healthy and following the safety rules for the pandemic. The streaming of our live show allows us to come to you in a safe way to once again enjoy live music!”
Beginning today and running through November 24th, the series, hosted by country music radio personality Shawn Parr, will livestream on select Tuesdays at 8 p.m. CT. Additional concert performers will be announced soon.