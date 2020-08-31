AJR takes a trip to “Bummerland” with new song
AJR Productions/S-Curve Records/BMGAJR has released a new track called “Bummerland.”
The tune doesn’t directly mention the COVID-19 pandemic, but appears to reference it with lines such as “Bummerland/Here I am/Better nix my summer plans.” You can download “Bummerland” now via digital outlets.
“We wrote ‘Bummerland’ as an anthem for being down on your luck,” says AJR. “There’s this weird moment when you hit rock bottom, when you start to appreciate and celebrate any tiny win, and we thought that could be an interesting complement to a high-energy song. We thought, now more than ever, people could use a song like this.”
“Bummerland” follows AJR’s single “Bang!”, which peaked at number two on Billboard‘s Alternative Airplay chart. The brother trio’s most recent album is 2019’s Neotheater.
Earlier this month, AJR played a pair of drive-in concerts in Philadelphia, during which they played “Bummerland” live for the first time.
By Josh Johnson
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.
(Video contains uncensored profanity.)