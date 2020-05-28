      Weather Alert

AJR performing during “At-Home Prom” on ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’

May 28, 2020 @ 12:30pm

Credit: Shervin LainezDid your prom get canceled? Well, AJR is here anyway to help your school year go out with a “Bang!”

The brother trio is performing Live with Kelly and Ryan this Friday, during which hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest will be hosting an “At-Home Prom.” AJR will play their new single, “Bang!”, which dropped in February.

Meanwhile, AJR announced earlier this month that they’ve canceled their upcoming 2020 tour plans due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The good news is, however, that they’ve been working on a new album, the follow-up to 2019’s Neotheater. 

By Josh Johnson
