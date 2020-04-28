AJR announces charity campaign to alleviate medical debt
Credit: Shervin LainezAJR has launched a new charity campaign to help those struggling with medical debt amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The brother trio partnered with the charity RIP Medical Debt in an effort to alleviate financial burdens caused by COVID-19. According to organization, a donation of just $1 covers $100 in medical debt.
“We’ve been thinking a lot how we can use our platform to help during this COVID-19 craziness,” AJR says. “We figured it out: we’re gonna help alleviate the medical debt created by this crisis.”
If you donate at least $5, you’ll receive a 20-percent-off coupon to AJR’s web store, plus a free download of an exclusive acoustic recording of the band’s latest single, “Bang!” Additionally, you’ll be entered to win a pair of “golden tickets,” which allow you entry into any AJR show for life.
For more info, visit AJRBrothers.com.
