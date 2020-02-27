      Weather Alert

AJ Freund’s Mother, JoAnn Cunningham, To Be Sentenced In April

Feb 27, 2020 @ 3:38pm

The mother of a Crystal Lake boy who pleaded guilty last year to his murder will be sentenced in two months. JoAnn Cunningham appeared at a hearing this morning when a judge ordered her sentencing set for April 30th. The 36-year-old defendant is accused of killing five-year-old AJ Freund [ friend ] and burying his body in a shallow grave last April. Cunningham faces up to 60 years in prison. Meanwhile, the boy’s father, Andrew Freund Senior, has also been indicted on murder charges for his son’s death.

