Airport Of Year Awards Announced By IDOT

September 28, 2022 12:00PM CDT
Six airports in Illinois are being honored by the Illinois Department of Transportation.  All six received Airport of the Year awards because of their accomplishments, including an outstanding partnership with IDOT and a strong commitment to customer safety and satisfaction.  The 2022 recipients are Central Illinois Regional Airport, DuPage Airport, Greater Kankakee Airport, Dixon Municipal Airport, Erie Airpark, and AbbVie Heliport.

