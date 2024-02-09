Airline Will Weigh Passengers Before Boarding

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM – 2022/07/21: A Finnair approaches land at London Heathrow Terminal 5 Airport. (Photo by Dinendra Haria/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Getting weighed at the airport isn’t just for luggage anymore – a European airline is also weighing passengers.

Finland-based Finnair has launched a program where passengers can volunteer to hop on the scale before boarding.

They say the purpose is to help make more accurate weight estimates before takeoff.

The program is voluntary and the weight will only be seen by the gate attendant, the airline says.

Would you agree to be weighed before boarding a plane?