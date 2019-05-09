Airline Ticket Prices Are At “A Historic Low”

If you’ve been on the fence about jetting off for a vacation, don’t let worries about money factor into your decision. According to a travel expert, it’s a good time to be a passenger.

“We’re actually seeing ticket prices this summer at a historic low,” reveals Liana Corwin from Hopper Consumer Travel, who notes flight costs in May are down seven percent from two years ago.

Corwin says falling jet fuel prices and increasing capacity on low-cost airlines are mainly responsible for the discounted fares.

“Every time we see low-cost carriers enter a market, we actually see the market rate adjust to drop a little bit lower than it previously was,” according to Corwin. Here’s the complete story from Yahoo Finance.